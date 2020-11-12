Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: New Effort to Stifle Independent Groups

Share this article
Click to expand Image Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin addresses the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s Parliament, in Moscow, Russia. July 22, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Moscow) – A bill introduced in Russia’s parliament on November 10, 2020 would further restrict the ability to function of independent groups that are already suffocating under the restrictive “foreign agents” law and other legislation, Human Rights Watch said today. The bill, submitted by Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers, would expand reporting requirements for independent groups tagged as “foreign…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mozambique: United Nations must act to address human rights violations in Cabo Delgado
~ Libya: Outspoken Benghazi Lawyer Murdered
~ Several wounded in Saudi cemetery attack
~ Honduras: Regional Court Hears Trans Murder Case
~ Spain: Respect Rights of People Arriving by Sea to Canary Islands
~ Three journalists murdered in ten days in Mexico
~ Is Saudi Arabia Serious About Clemency for Women Activists?
~ Is Saudi Serious About Clemency for Women Activists?
~ Biden prepares for transition
~ Angola: Authorities must respect youth’s right to protest against high cost of living
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter