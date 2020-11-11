Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Outspoken Benghazi Lawyer Murdered

Click to expand Image Hanan Al-Barassi, a Benghazi-based lawyer, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen on November 10, 2020, in her hometown. © 2020, Hanan Al-Barassi’s Facebook Live (Beirut) – Eastern Libyan authorities should promptly investigate the apparent politically motivated killing of a lawyer, Human Rights Watch said today. Hanan Al-Barassi, an outspoken critic of violations by armed groups in eastern Libya, was shot dead in Benghazi by unidentified masked gunmen on November 10, 2020. She said that she had received numerous death threats in the days leading up to her killing.…

© Human Rights Watch -


