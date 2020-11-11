Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Saudi Serious About Clemency for Women Activists?

For more than two years, Saudi Arabia has locked up women’s rights activists who fought for – and won – women’s right to drive. But as the country is gearing up to virtually host the G20 World Leaders’ Summit November 21-22, it looks like the Saudi authorities are trying to change the narrative. Today, the UK’s Guardian newspaper published a claim made by Saudi’s UK ambassador that a ‘debate’ is underway among officials about the women’s continued detention. However, this is not the first time the Saudi authorities have dangled the possibility of a pardon, suggesting that they may be seeking a…

© Human Rights Watch -


