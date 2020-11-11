Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Regional Court Hears Trans Murder Case

Share this article
Click to expand Image Picture of Vicky Hernández. © Red Lésbica Cattrachas (New York) – The government of Honduras has an obligation to conduct an effective investigation into any alleged violation of the right to life, and failure to do so violates  the obligation to protect the right to life, Human Rights Watch said today in an amicus brief submitted to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. This obligation includes preserving evidence at the crime scene, identifying witnesses, obtaining statements, conducting autopsies, and identifying any discriminatory motives. The court has scheduled…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Libya: Outspoken Benghazi Lawyer Murdered
~ Several wounded in Saudi cemetery attack
~ Spain: Respect Rights of People Arriving by Sea to Canary Islands
~ Three journalists murdered in ten days in Mexico
~ Is Saudi Arabia Serious About Clemency for Women Activists?
~ Is Saudi Serious About Clemency for Women Activists?
~ Biden prepares for transition
~ Angola: Authorities must respect youth’s right to protest against high cost of living
~ International observers see no evidence of voting irregularities
~ EU Funds Tied to Respect for the Rule of Law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter