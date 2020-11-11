Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Spain: Respect Rights of People Arriving by Sea to Canary Islands

Click to expand Image Men disembark from a wooden boat at the Arguineguín pier, on Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, after a dangerous journey in the Atlantic Ocean. © 2020 Javier Bauluz (Milan) – Spanish authorities should immediately alleviate overcrowded and unsanitary conditions on the Arguineguín pier, Gran Canaria, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, Human Rights Watch said today. Since November 7, 2020, when Human Rights Watch visited the pier, the number of migrants and refugees detained there has more than doubled to over 2,000. The growing humanitarian crisis follows a…

© Human Rights Watch -


