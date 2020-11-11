Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Three journalists murdered in ten days in Mexico

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by a sudden acceleration in the spiral of violence in Mexico, with three journalists murdered in the space of ten days, bringing the total number of journalists killed this year to eight.The latest victim was Israel Vázquez Rangel, 31, a journalist who covered crime for El Salamantino, a local online news outlet in Salamanca, in the central state of Guanajuato.

© Reporters without borders


