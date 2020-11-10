Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International observers see no evidence of voting irregularities

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to investigate “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities in last week’s election, but international vote monitors contradict those claims. Plus, we take a look at who the Vice President-elect is, and Amazon faces an anti-trust suit in Europe.

© Voice of America -


