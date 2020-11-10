Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Funds Tied to Respect for the Rule of Law

Share this article
Click to expand Image European Union flags are waving in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. August 5, 2020. © 2020 Laurie Dieffembacq (Sipa via AP Images) Last week the EU Council – represented by Germany as current chair of the bloc – the Parliament and the Commission, reached a landmark agreement on the details of a new mechanism that makes EU funding conditional on respect for the rule of law. This means governments that dismantle their judiciary and erode institutional checks and balance could lose money. This is, in itself, a breakthrough. The Council…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Food and Cash Aid is Vital if Lebanon Goes Back into Lockdown
~ How to Return Stolen Assets Responsibly
~ Crackdown on Peaceful Protesters Escalates in Belarus
~ Figures for three-month crackdown on press freedom in Belarus
~ California: Prop 22 Strips Gig Workers of Minimum Wage
~ Biden begins COVID-19 task force
~ Incendiary Weapons: Human Cost Demands Stronger Law
~ G20: Hold Saudi Arabia Accountable for Abuses
~ EU: Probe Frontex Complicity in Border Abuses
~ Morocco High Court Reviewing Key Western Sahara Case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter