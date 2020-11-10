Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food and Cash Aid is Vital if Lebanon Goes Back into Lockdown

Click to expand Image A street vendor pushes his cart in Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, wearing a face mask to try to protect against the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut suburbs, Lebanon, March 30, 2020.  © 2020 Reuters/Mohamed Azakir Lebanon’s Higher Defense Council is discussing today new measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, which has seen an alarming surge in new cases and related deaths in recent weeks. The ministerial Covid-19 committee, as well as Parliament’s health committee, has recommended a full lockdown as the only option now to contain the outbreak, and…

© Human Rights Watch -


