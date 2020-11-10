Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to Return Stolen Assets Responsibly

Share this article
Click to expand Image People looking at luxury cars owned by Teodoro Obiang, son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, before an auction of sales house Bonhams at the Bonmont Abbey Golf &amp; Country Club near Geneva, Switzerland, September 29, 2019. © 2019 Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP Corruption bleeds billions of dollars from governments every year, money that can end up paying for lavish lifestyles or stashed away in bank accounts. The public from whom these funds are stolen often pays a heavy price for the corruption, such as lower investment in…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ EU Funds Tied to Respect for the Rule of Law
~ Food and Cash Aid is Vital if Lebanon Goes Back into Lockdown
~ Crackdown on Peaceful Protesters Escalates in Belarus
~ Figures for three-month crackdown on press freedom in Belarus
~ California: Prop 22 Strips Gig Workers of Minimum Wage
~ Biden begins COVID-19 task force
~ Incendiary Weapons: Human Cost Demands Stronger Law
~ G20: Hold Saudi Arabia Accountable for Abuses
~ EU: Probe Frontex Complicity in Border Abuses
~ Morocco High Court Reviewing Key Western Sahara Case
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter