Figures for three-month crackdown on press freedom in Belarus

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is publishing figures for the unprecedented crackdown on press freedom and journalists in Belarus during the three months since the presidential election on 9 August. Hundreds of journalists have been harassed, arrested and even tortured to prevent coverage of the continuing protests.658

© Reporters without borders


