Human Rights Observatory

Biden begins COVID-19 task force

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to be the winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, after gaining an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania’s vote count, followed by another projected win in Nevada. International Edition takes a look at the next President of the United States as he forms as COVID-19 task force to tackle rising cases in the United States.

© Voice of America -


