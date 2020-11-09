Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

G20: Hold Saudi Arabia Accountable for Abuses

(Beirut) – G20 member countries should press Saudi Arabia to release everyone detained unlawfully and provide accountability for past abuses in advance of the virtual G20 leaders’ summit on November 21, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch is launching the #G20SaudiArabia campaign, urging leaders of G20 governments to hold their Saudi hosts accountable for its human rights abuses after writing to them in July and August with the same request. G20 countries awarded Saudi Arabia the G20 presidency for 2020, despite the Saudi government’s unrelenting assault on fundamental freedoms,…

© Human Rights Watch


