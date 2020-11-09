Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco High Court Reviewing Key Western Sahara Case

Share this article
Click to expand Image Relatives of Sahrawi prisoners of the Gdeim Izik group outside a tribunal in Salé, Morocco, in December 2016. © 2016 Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images (Tunis) – Morocco’s highest court is examining the case of 19 Sahrawi men imprisoned since 2010 after violent clashes with the police, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. A verdict is expected on November 25th. The men are serving sentences of 20 years to life after trials that were marred by torture allegations. The Cassation Court reviewed a lower-court ruling on November 4, four days…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ G20: Hold Saudi Arabia Accountable for Abuses
~ EU: Probe Frontex Complicity in Border Abuses
~ Saudi Arabia: Formula 1 Deal Despite Abuses
~ Mexico’s new National Guard is breaking its vow to respect human rights
~ US: Voters Choose Biden as President
~ USA: President-elect Joe Biden must make human rights a priority
~ US: RSF calls on President-elect Biden to take an immediate stand for press freedom
~ Benin urged to implement findings of Working Group on Arbitrary Detention
~ Young Nigerian reporter’s body found in Lagos morgue
~ What Three US Ballot Results Mean for Poverty and Inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter