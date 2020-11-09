Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Formula 1 Deal Despite Abuses

Click to expand Image Formula One Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack, Montmelo, Spain.  © 2016 Reuters (New York) – The Formula One Group’s plans to take its flagship Grand Prix race to Saudi Arabia should be conditioned on freeing imprisoned women’s driving advocates and dropping the charges against them, Human Rights Watch said today. Formula One has made human rights commitments, and should explain how the company’s operations will improve human rights in Saudi Arabia. Formula One leaders did not address pervasive Saudi human rights abuses in announcing their partnership on November 5,…

