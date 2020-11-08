Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico’s new National Guard is breaking its vow to respect human rights

Share this article
Founded last year, the National Guard was supposed to herald an end to the militarized approach to public security that left an estimated 200,000 people dead and tens of thousands missing under Mexico’s last two governments. Upon inspecting a barracks in February 2020, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared it a “very important new institution to guarantee peace, but without excesses, without authoritarianism, respecting human rights.”

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ US: Voters Choose Biden as President
~ USA: President-elect Joe Biden must make human rights a priority
~ US: RSF calls on President-elect Biden to take an immediate stand for press freedom
~ Benin urged to implement findings of Working Group on Arbitrary Detention
~ Young Nigerian reporter’s body found in Lagos morgue
~ What Three US Ballot Results Mean for Poverty and Inequality
~ Yemen: Jailed Journalists Face Abuse, Death Penalty
~ Covering Nagorno-Karabakh war is getting increasingly dangerous and complex for reporters
~ Several US States Advanced Gender Equality on Election Day
~ US Election draws nearer to conclusion
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter