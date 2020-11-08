Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Voters Choose Biden as President

Click to expand Image Joe Biden, président élu des États-Unis dont la victoire a été confirmée le 7 novembre 2020, photographié à Wilmington (Delaware) le 5 novembre, au surlendemain de l’élection, aux côtés de sa colistière du Parti démocrate Kamala Harris. © 2020 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster (New York) – US President-elect Joe Biden should reverse four years of regression on human rights and immediately work to place respect for rights at the forefront of US laws and policies, Human Rights Watch said today. As the Associated Press, Fox News, and other media organizations project that Biden…

