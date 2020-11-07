Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: President-elect Joe Biden must make human rights a priority

Share this article
As an organization dedicated to defending everyone’s human rights in the U.S. and around the world, Amnesty International USA calls on the new Biden administration to act immediately to end human rights violations perpetrated by the U.S. government, including the detention and separation of children and their families seeking safety.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ US: RSF calls on President-elect Biden to take an immediate stand for press freedom
~ Benin urged to implement findings of Working Group on Arbitrary Detention
~ Young Nigerian reporter’s body found in Lagos morgue
~ What Three US Ballot Results Mean for Poverty and Inequality
~ Yemen: Jailed Journalists Face Abuse, Death Penalty
~ Covering Nagorno-Karabakh war is getting increasingly dangerous and complex for reporters
~ Several US States Advanced Gender Equality on Election Day
~ US Election draws nearer to conclusion
~ Solomon Islands blocks bauxite mine in victory for Wagina islanders who feared for livelihoods
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF unblocks eight sites censored during pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter