Human Rights Observatory

US: RSF calls on President-elect Biden to take an immediate stand for press freedom

NewsWith Joseph Biden now projected to win the US presidential race, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the President-elect to act immediately to begin to reverse the extensive damage done to the US’ press freedom record during Donald Trump’s presidency.In the wake of a historic election, RSF calls on President-elect Biden to take an immediate stand to protect press freedom and the safety of journalists at home and abroad by supporting the

© Reporters without borders -


