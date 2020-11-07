Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Benin urged to implement findings of Working Group on Arbitrary Detention

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Benin’s government to implement the conclusions of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention by overturning journalist Ignace Sossou’s conviction and bringing its Digital Law into compliance with Benin’s obligations as regards freedom of expression.During its 88th session at the end of August, the Working Group said it had concluded that Sossou’s detention from December 2019 to June 2020 was arbitrary.

