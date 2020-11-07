Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Jailed Journalists Face Abuse, Death Penalty

Tawfiq al-Mansouri's mother, daughter, and wife hold up a photo of him during a demonstration on October 1, 2020. Al-Mansouri is one of four imprisoned Yemeni journalists currently facing the death penalty. (Beirut) – Four journalists arbitrarily detained by Houthi authorities in Yemen since 2015 face the death penalty and receive inadequate medical care, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 11, 2020, the Houthi-controlled Specialized Criminal Court in Sanaa sentenced the four Yemeni journalists to death after an unfair trial on politically…

© Human Rights Watch -


