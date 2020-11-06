Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covering Nagorno-Karabakh war is getting increasingly dangerous and complex for reporters

Share this article
NewsAs conditions continue to worsen for journalists covering the fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on both parties to guarantee the safety of media personnel and to not target them.The conditions for reporters have been deteriorating steadily ever since the start of the conflict on 27 September in this separatist region, which is inhabited mostly by Armenians but is located i

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Several US States Advanced Gender Equality on Election Day
~ US Election draws nearer to conclusion
~ Solomon Islands blocks bauxite mine in victory for Wagina islanders who feared for livelihoods
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF unblocks eight sites censored during pandemic
~ France: As it stands, ban on filming police “with intent to harm” would threaten press freedom
~ Reporters attacked while covering protests against Covid-19 measures in Italy
~ Dozens of Prisoners Released in Syria
~ Belarus: Expert Report Calls for International Inquiry into Torture
~ As it stands, ban on filming police “with intent to harm” would threaten press freedom
~ RSF calls for independent media group owner’s release in Pakistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter