Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#CollateralFreedom: RSF unblocks eight sites censored during pandemic

Share this article
NewsAt a time when many countries are announcing new lockdown and curfew measures to combat a second wave of Covid-19 infections, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has restored online access to eight news websites that have been censored in their own country for publishing information about the pandemic that did not toe the government line. Ever since the start of the pandemic, RSF has registered many cases of governments censoring websites on the pretext that they were spreading fake news.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ France: As it stands, ban on filming police “with intent to harm” would threaten press freedom
~ Reporters attacked while covering protests against Covid-19 measures in Italy
~ Dozens of Prisoners Released in Syria
~ Belarus: Expert Report Calls for International Inquiry into Torture
~ As it stands, ban on filming police “with intent to harm” would threaten press freedom
~ RSF calls for independent media group owner’s release in Pakistan
~ Urgent call to Council of the EU to put human rights first in dual-use final draft
~ Hong Kong: RSF denounces government harassment on public media group RTHK
~ Bullying, Violence Common in Schools Worldwide
~ Tanzanian media unable to cover Covid-19 epidemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter