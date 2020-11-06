Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reporters attacked while covering protests against Covid-19 measures in Italy

NewsAfter nine journalists were harassed and attacked while covering protests against Covid-19 lockdown measures in Italy in the past two weeks, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the country’s politicians to firmly condemn such violence and calls on the authorities to provide the media with effective protection in the field.The threats and acts of violence occurred during demonstrations in several cities in protest against the new measures that the authorities adopted in mid-October to combat a se

© Reporters without borders -


