Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Expert Report Calls for International Inquiry into Torture

Click to expand Image A protester waves the former national Belarus' flag in Minsk, on June 7, 2020, during a collect of signatures in support of alternative candidates ahead of Belarus presidential election on August 9, 2020. © Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images (Berlin) – A new expert report has found “massive and systemic” human rights violations in Belarus before and in the aftermath of the August 9, 2020 presidential election, Human Rights Watch said today. The report documents election fraud, violations of freedoms of expression and assembly, excessive police violence and systematic…

© Human Rights Watch -


