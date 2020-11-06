Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As it stands, ban on filming police “with intent to harm” would threaten press freedom

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) warns that France’s proposed “global security” law would endanger journalists and press freedom if adopted in its current form because, under one of its provisions, publishing or broadcasting a photo or video in which a police officer is recognizable could result in imprisonment or a heavy fine.Controversial article

© Reporters without borders -


