Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for independent media group owner’s release in Pakistan

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Pakistan’s supreme court to order the immediate release of Jang media group owner Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, also known as MSR, who has been held on a spurious charge since March and whose release on bail has been refused twice by a court in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. The supreme court is due to hear his appeal against denial of bail next week.Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will complete his 240th day in a Lahore prison tomorrow because of a claim by the National Accoun

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ As it stands, ban on filming police “with intent to harm” would threaten press freedom
~ Urgent call to Council of the EU to put human rights first in dual-use final draft
~ Hong Kong: RSF denounces government harassment on public media group RTHK
~ Bullying, Violence Common in Schools Worldwide
~ Tanzanian media unable to cover Covid-19 epidemic
~ The race for the White House continues
~ Somaliland court closes TV channel, jails owner for five years
~ RSF Turkey rep facing 14 years in jail again after court quashes acquittal
~ Oregon Decriminalizes Simple Possession of All Drugs
~ US: Electoral Process Needs Time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter