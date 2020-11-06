Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgent call to Council of the EU to put human rights first in dual-use final draft

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and other members of a human rights NGO coalition are calling on the Council of the European Union to reconsider the proposed final draft of a new set of regulations for dual-use technology exports, including surveillance technology. Human rights must be safeguarded, they say. In an open letter to the Council of the EU, the NGOs call on the Council to urgently reconsider its final position on the EU dual-use recast, which must be voted on by 9 November.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


