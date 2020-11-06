Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: RSF denounces government harassment on public media group RTHK

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) denounces the recent arrest of a documentary producer affiliated with the public media group RTHK, a symbol of press freedom, and urges the Hong Kong government to end their harassment campaign.On 3rd November, police arrested Choy Yuk Ling (also known as Bao Choy), a freelance producer involved in the making of an RTHK documentary that highlighted the police’s inaction d

© Reporters without borders -


