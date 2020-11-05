Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oregon Decriminalizes Simple Possession of All Drugs

Share this article
Click to expand Image Election workers empty ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Oregon, November 3, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Paula Bronstein Oregon voters have made history by making it the first US state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of all drugs for personal use. The new law will invest resources in voluntary treatment and other support for people who struggle with problematic drug use, while removing criminal penalties that cause devastating harm. Oregon Measure 110 reclassifies personal possession of small amounts of drugs from a Class…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Bullying, Violence Common in Schools Worldwide
~ Tanzanian media unable to cover Covid-19 epidemic
~ The race for the White House continues
~ Somaliland court closes TV channel, jails owner for five years
~ RSF Turkey rep facing 14 years in jail again after court quashes acquittal
~ US: Electoral Process Needs Time
~ Two Congolese reporters arrested at presidential palace, held by intelligence agency
~ America waits for election results
~ Lebanon: Broken Promises On Women’s Rights
~ What Does the Council of Europe Have Against People with Disabilities?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter