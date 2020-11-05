Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bullying, Violence Common in Schools Worldwide

Click to expand Image Since Lebanon opened classes for Syrian refugee students, the number of children in public schools has more than doubled. But teachers need training in positive discipline. Syrian children said they were insulted and often banned from going to the bathroom at school. © 2019 Dadu Shin for Human Rights Watch (London) – Governments around the world should urgently step up efforts to ensure students’ safety at school and in online spaces, Human Rights Watch said today on the first International Day against Violence and Bullying at School Including Cyberbullying. Many…

© Human Rights Watch -


