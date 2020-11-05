Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzanian media unable to cover Covid-19 epidemic

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the lack of transparency about the public health situation in Tanzania since the start of the coronavirus epidemic and calls on the authorities to guarantee access to essential information. Press freedom, which has been drastically curtailed for years, must also be guaranteed.The last time the Tanzanian authorities provided any coronavirus figures was on 29 April, when they reported just over 500 cases and 21

© Reporters without borders -


