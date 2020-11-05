Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Somaliland court closes TV channel, jails owner for five years

NewsThe extremely harsh sanctions that a court in Hargeisa, the capital of northwestern Somalia’s self-proclaimed independent republic of Somaliland, imposed yesterday on a media executive and his TV channel for no clear reason constitute very serious press freedom violations, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.Without giving any grounds, the court sentenced Astaan TV owner and CEO Abdimanan Yusuf to five years in prison and a fine of the equivalent of 200 euros, and closed his very popular

© Reporters without borders -


