Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF Turkey rep facing 14 years in jail again after court quashes acquittal

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by an Istanbul appeal court’s decision to overturn RSF Turkey representative Erol Önderoğlu’s acquittal last year on a “terrorist propaganda” charge and to order a retrial. This case must be dropped, RSF said. Önderoğlu and two co-defendants, human right defender Şebnem Korur Fincancı and the writer and journalist Ahmet Nesin, had in principle been

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Somaliland court closes TV channel, jails owner for five years
~ US: Electoral Process Needs Time
~ Two Congolese reporters arrested at presidential palace, held by intelligence agency
~ America waits for election results
~ Lebanon: Broken Promises On Women’s Rights
~ What Does the Council of Europe Have Against People with Disabilities?
~ Press freedom missing from Myanmar’s parliamentary elections
~ America's Election Day
~ Belarus : "We will all be arrested. It's only a question of knowing when?"
~ Nepal: Carry Out Rights Panel’s Recommendations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter