Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Congolese reporters arrested at presidential palace, held by intelligence agency

Share this article
NewsLike its local partner, Journalist in Danger (JED), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the return of predatory practices towards the media in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the alarming level of abuses against journalists, including yesterday’s arrests of a two-member TV crew in the presidential palace in Kinshasa. RSF calls for their release and for firm measures to prevent a return to the past. Reporter Odinolas Mobala and cameraman Roublain Bamba, who have presidential palace accreditation and work for Bosolo na politik, a popular current affairs programme carried by

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ America waits for election results
~ Lebanon: Broken Promises On Women’s Rights
~ What Does the Council of Europe Have Against People with Disabilities?
~ Press freedom missing from Myanmar’s parliamentary elections
~ America's Election Day
~ Belarus : "We will all be arrested. It's only a question of knowing when?"
~ Nepal: Carry Out Rights Panel’s Recommendations
~ Cameroon: Gunmen Massacre School Children
~ Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election
~ Russia Should Support Health Workers, Not Silence Them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter