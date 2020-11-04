Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Broken Promises On Women’s Rights

Share this article
Click to expand Image Lebanese women have long been leaders in the country’s protest movements. Here, women shout slogans and wave the Lebanese flag during a demonstration in down town Beirut on October 19, 2019. © Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities are falling short of their international legal obligations to protect women and girls from violence and end discrimination against them, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch has submitted a report to the United Nations Committee reviewing Lebanon’s compliance with the UN Convention on…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Two Congolese reporters arrested at presidential palace, held by intelligence agency
~ America waits for election results
~ What Does the Council of Europe Have Against People with Disabilities?
~ Press freedom missing from Myanmar’s parliamentary elections
~ America's Election Day
~ Belarus : "We will all be arrested. It's only a question of knowing when?"
~ Nepal: Carry Out Rights Panel’s Recommendations
~ Cameroon: Gunmen Massacre School Children
~ Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election
~ Russia Should Support Health Workers, Not Silence Them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter