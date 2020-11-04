Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Does the Council of Europe Have Against People with Disabilities?

Share this article
Click to expand Image The headquarters of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. © 2018 Human Rights Watch In what may seem like a contradiction, the Council of Europe—the continent’s leading human rights body—continues to pursue a new legal instrument that would undermine the rights of people with disabilities. Today’s meeting of the Council of Europe’s Committee on Bioethics— the body responsible for this treaty known as the draft Additional Protocol to the Oviedo Convention on Bioethics, signals that states are prepared to adopt new rules regarding forced treatment and detention of people…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Two Congolese reporters arrested at presidential palace, held by intelligence agency
~ America waits for election results
~ Lebanon: Broken Promises On Women’s Rights
~ Press freedom missing from Myanmar’s parliamentary elections
~ America's Election Day
~ Belarus : "We will all be arrested. It's only a question of knowing when?"
~ Nepal: Carry Out Rights Panel’s Recommendations
~ Cameroon: Gunmen Massacre School Children
~ Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election
~ Russia Should Support Health Workers, Not Silence Them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter