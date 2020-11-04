Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Press freedom missing from Myanmar’s parliamentary elections

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the many press freedom violations that have marked the campaign for Myanmar’s parliamentary elections on 8 November and have already discredited the results.Press freedom is the big omission of Myanmar’s ten-year-old democratic transition and has been treated with contempt by the current government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, in the run-up to these elect

© Reporters without borders -


