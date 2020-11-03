Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus : "We will all be arrested. It's only a question of knowing when?"

Share this article
NewsHow you keep reporting during a revolution that is being crushed? Journalist Andrey Vaitovich covered the Belarusian presidential election and protests. He filmed a report for the French TV current affairs programme "Envoyé Spécial" and tells us what it was like.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Nepal: Carry Out Rights Panel’s Recommendations
~ Cameroon: Gunmen Massacre School Children
~ Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election
~ Russia Should Support Health Workers, Not Silence Them
~ US - Ahead of Election Day, dozens of candidates have pledged to protect press freedom by signing RSF’s Press Freedom Pact
~ Multiple Knife Attacks in France
~ Egypt Detains Men for Alleged Sexual Orientation, Alongside Alleged Rapists
~ Chinese Diplomats Try Using UN as Shield for Xinjiang Crimes
~ Suspected Architect of Sri Lanka War Crimes is UN’s ‘Chief Guest’
~ Tanzania: Post-election crackdown and intimidation underway with ‘arrest and release’ of opposition leaders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter