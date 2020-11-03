Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Carry Out Rights Panel’s Recommendations

Share this article
Click to expand Image Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, left, shakes hand with former Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, February 15, 2018. In May 2018, Oli and Dahal parties merged their parties to form the current ruling party, the Communist Party of Nepal.  © 2020 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (New York) – The government of Nepal should act without delay to carry out the National Human Rights Commission’s recommendations, particularly those concerning Nepal’s obligation to investigate and, where justified by the evidence, prosecute those accused of serious abuses, Human Rights…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cameroon: Gunmen Massacre School Children
~ Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election
~ Russia Should Support Health Workers, Not Silence Them
~ US - Ahead of Election Day, dozens of candidates have pledged to protect press freedom by signing RSF’s Press Freedom Pact
~ Multiple Knife Attacks in France
~ Egypt Detains Men for Alleged Sexual Orientation, Alongside Alleged Rapists
~ Chinese Diplomats Try Using UN as Shield for Xinjiang Crimes
~ Suspected Architect of Sri Lanka War Crimes is UN’s ‘Chief Guest’
~ Tanzania: Post-election crackdown and intimidation underway with ‘arrest and release’ of opposition leaders
~ Kazakh reporter accuses police of attacking her
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter