Human Rights Observatory

Trump, Biden campaign on final day before election

The 2020 US General Election officially takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 3. This past weekend saw a flurry of activity from both US President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, and their respective campaigns. Both the Democratic and Republican are hitting the campaign trail Monday. Plus, racism during the COVID-19 pandemic and protests continue in Belarus.

© Voice of America -


~ Cameroon: Gunmen Massacre School Children
~ Russia Should Support Health Workers, Not Silence Them
~ US - Ahead of Election Day, dozens of candidates have pledged to protect press freedom by signing RSF’s Press Freedom Pact
~ Multiple Knife Attacks in France
~ Egypt Detains Men for Alleged Sexual Orientation, Alongside Alleged Rapists
~ Chinese Diplomats Try Using UN as Shield for Xinjiang Crimes
~ Suspected Architect of Sri Lanka War Crimes is UN’s ‘Chief Guest’
~ Tanzania: Post-election crackdown and intimidation underway with ‘arrest and release’ of opposition leaders
~ Kazakh reporter accuses police of attacking her
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Authorities must ensure human rights are respected before, during and after elections
