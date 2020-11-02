Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US - Ahead of Election Day, dozens of candidates have pledged to protect press freedom by signing RSF’s Press Freedom Pact

NewsAhead of the November 3rd election, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has obtained dozens of signatures on the Press Freedom Pact, a commitment from candidates running for elected office in the United States to publicly reaffirm the principles of press freedom enshrined by the First Amendment. A pledge of just under 50 words, RSF’s Press Freedom Pact urges US political leaders

© Reporters without borders -


