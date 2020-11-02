Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Multiple Knife Attacks in France

Share this article
Click to expand Image People set flowers at a memorial in front of the Notre Dame church, in Nice, France, October 30, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Daniel Cole The French public has been shaken in recent weeks by a series of horrific knife attacks, which government authorities attribute to lslamist extremists. Those responsible for these reprehensible acts should be brought to justice—properly and fairly, without vilifying Muslims. On September 26, an attacker, arrested soon after, injured two people with a cleaver in Paris outside the former office of the satirical publication Charlie Hebdo.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US - Ahead of Election Day, dozens of candidates have pledged to protect press freedom by signing RSF’s Press Freedom Pact
~ Egypt Detains Men for Alleged Sexual Orientation, Alongside Alleged Rapists
~ Chinese Diplomats Try Using UN as Shield for Xinjiang Crimes
~ Suspected Architect of Sri Lanka War Crimes is UN’s ‘Chief Guest’
~ Tanzania: Post-election crackdown and intimidation underway with ‘arrest and release’ of opposition leaders
~ Kazakh reporter accuses police of attacking her
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Authorities must ensure human rights are respected before, during and after elections
~ US: Protecting the Vote and 2020 Election Security
~ What Will it Take for Saudi Arabia to Abolish Abusive Sponsorship System?
~ Botswana: President Masisi’s first year in office marred by executions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter