Human Rights Observatory

Egypt Detains Men for Alleged Sexual Orientation, Alongside Alleged Rapists

Click to expand Image Seif Bedour, 21 (Left) and Ahmed al-Ganzoury, 40 (Right) © 2020 Private When Seif Bedour, 21, returned to Egypt this year to visit his family after years studying abroad, he did not expect to end up behind bars. His “crime”? “Suspicion” about his sexual orientation. Bedour was looking forward to his graduation. Now, he looks forward to seeing his family only when prison authorities allow. Police arrested Bedour in late August, when he accompanied a friend who had been arrested by the police as part of their investigation into a party in 2014 at Cairo’s Fairmont Hotel.…

© Human Rights Watch -


