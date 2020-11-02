Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Diplomats Try Using UN as Shield for Xinjiang Crimes

Click to expand Image Police officers check the identity cards of a people as security forces keep watch in a street in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China on March 24, 2017. © 2017 Thomas Peter/Reuters The Chinese government is facing a barrage of bad press for its systemic abuses against Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region. Journalists have been spotlighting links between forced labor in Xinjiang and global supply chains for everything from hair products to ketchup to solar power. The Economist devoted its cover story to the issue, calling…

