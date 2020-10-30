Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suspected Architect of Sri Lanka War Crimes is UN’s ‘Chief Guest’

Share this article
Click to expand Image Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, waits to be sworn in as prime minister at Kelaniya Royal Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena The United Nations Country Team in Sri Lanka recently held a special virtual event to commemorate the world body’s 75th birthday. Sadly, it was a slap in the face for many of the country’s victims of human rights abuses and war crimes. Instead of focusing on them, the UN chose to honor one of the people implicated in their suffering, the country’s prime minister, Mahinda…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Tanzania: Post-election crackdown and intimidation underway with ‘arrest and release’ of opposition leaders
~ Kazakh reporter accuses police of attacking her
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Authorities must ensure human rights are respected before, during and after elections
~ US: Protecting the Vote and 2020 Election Security
~ What Will it Take for Saudi Arabia to Abolish Abusive Sponsorship System?
~ Botswana: President Masisi’s first year in office marred by executions
~ Put real press freedom at “new Algeria’s” centre, RSF says
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Kill Civilians in Azerbaijan
~ Lebanon: Blow to Migrant Domestic Worker Rights
~ India: Counterterrorism Raids Targeting Peaceful Critics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter