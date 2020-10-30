Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Post-election crackdown and intimidation underway with ‘arrest and release’ of opposition leaders

Share this article
Authorities in Tanzania’s semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar have mounted a campaign of intimidation, arbitrary detention and subsequent release of opposition leaders from the ACT-Wazalendo party following contested elections. Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Kazakh reporter accuses police of attacking her
~ Côte d’Ivoire: Authorities must ensure human rights are respected before, during and after elections
~ US: Protecting the Vote and 2020 Election Security
~ What Will it Take for Saudi Arabia to Abolish Abusive Sponsorship System?
~ Botswana: President Masisi’s first year in office marred by executions
~ Put real press freedom at “new Algeria’s” centre, RSF says
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Kill Civilians in Azerbaijan
~ Lebanon: Blow to Migrant Domestic Worker Rights
~ India: Counterterrorism Raids Targeting Peaceful Critics
~ Japan: End Aid to Vietnam’s Police
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter