Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakh reporter accuses police of attacking her

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the relevant Kazakh authorities to conduct an impartial investigation into the complaint filed today by a reporter who was attacked by police while covering a demonstration in Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan. The journalist’s assailants must be prosecuted, RSF says. Saniya Toiken, who reports for Radio Azattyk (the Kazakh service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), was providing live video coverage of an unauthorized fair in

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


