Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Put real press freedom at “new Algeria’s” centre, RSF says

NewsOn the eve of a constitutional referendum in Algeria, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the country’s authorities to adopt the measures that are needed to ensure that the “new Algeria” sought by President Abdelmajid Tebboune is accompanied by real progress as regards press freedom. The referendum on the proposed constitutional reform, Tebboune’s flagship initiative, is being held on 1 November, the 66th anniversary of the start of Algeria’s 1954-62 independence war.

© Reporters without borders -


