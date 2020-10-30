Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia: Cluster Munitions Kill Civilians in Azerbaijan

Click to expand Image Residents of Barda examine the remnants of a Smerch cluster munition rocket that landed in Barda on October 28. © 2020 Aziz Karimov Armenian forces either fired or supplied internationally banned cluster munitions and at least one other type of long-range rocket used in an attack on Barda city, 230 kilometers west of Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku on October 28, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack reportedly killed at least 21 civilians and wounded at least another 70. Human Rights Watch analyzed photos of cluster munition remnants taken by international…

